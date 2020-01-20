Melba Knowles Powell, age 78 passed away on January 17, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. Melba was born October 6, 1941 in Rome, GA to Virgil and Bertha Morgan Knowles, who predeceased her. Melba is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob (LCDR USN ret); son, Barry, his wife, Joni, and their children Brian and Elizabeth; daughter, Susan Payne, her husband Ronnie, and their children Allison and Avery; and her sister, Madge Simpson and her husband Mike of Lindale, GA. Melba retired in 2007 from Lakeview Center where she worked for 30 years. She was an active member and Elder of Trinity Presbyterian Church; former member of Suburban West Rotary Club, and former member and Board president of the Choral Society of Pensacola. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Trinity Presbyterian Church beginning at 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. A reception will follow in the church parlor. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Lakeview Center, Inc., at 1220 W. Lakeview Ave, Pensacola, FL 32501 or a charity of your choice. A private burial will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery. FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Powell, Melba
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Jan 23
Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Trinity Presbyterian Church
