Mrs. Myrtle Elizabeth Wyatt Poole, a long-time resident of the Rome area, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on July 26, 2019, at the age of 83. Born June 20, 1936 in Adairsville, GA to the late James Wyatt and the late Birdie Mae Mayes, Myrtle graduated from Adairsville High School in 1954, where she played basketball and was voted most athletic. She married Lamar Poole, March 3, 1956, in Adairsville, GA. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Revco Pharmacy and later K-Mart Pharmacy, until she retired in 1998. She enjoyed traveling throughout the country with her husband Lamar, going to national parks and lighthouses, but often returning to her favorite destination of Pigeon Forge, TN. She was an active member of Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, starting in 1963, and was a member of the Esther Sunday School and the Women's Missionary Group. She taught the young children's Sunday School class and Vacation Bible School for more than 20 years. She kept a Bible and book of daily devotionals by her side through her last days. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lamar Poole of Rome; son, Ronald Poole (Susan) of Cartersville; daughter, Pamela Agan (Tim) of Rome; daughter, Paula White (Sam) of Rome; granddaughter, Candice Carlton (Kyle); grandson, Matthew Agan (Amy); granddaughter, Katie Poole; grandson, Johnathon White; grandson, Steven White; one great grandson, Jacob Carlton. The visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 5 until 7pm at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church. A funeral service in memory of Myrtle will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 4pm at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Allbright and the Rev. Max Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church on Monday at 3:30pm and include: Matthew Agan, Kyle Carlton, Jeff Harris, Jerome Poole, Johnathon White, and Steven White. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.