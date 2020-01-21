Lt. Colonel Joseph "J.L." Poole, age 85, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A native to Floyd County, Lt. Colonel Poole was born on October 4, 1934 to the late Joe William and Lelia Newton Johnson Poole. He was a true family man and enjoyed having his family around him. He also spent a lot of time looking into his family's genealogy. Lt. Colonel Poole was a world traveler, but was regretfully unable to make it to one place: Australia. He graduated from Auburn University and had advanced degrees from George Washington University, as well as the University of South California. He was a Korean and Vietnam War Veteran serving 26 plus years in the Army. During his military career, he was awarded with the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, and other decorations. After retirement from the U.S. Army, he worked in the printing business and then moved to developing software systems for Home Depot. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Elizabeth McDonald Warner Poole, whom he married on March 5, 1965 in Rome, Georgia; his parents; his brother, Bill Poole; and his daughter in-law, Yvonne Warner. Survivors include his children, Rory (Mary) Warner, Alan Warner, Mysty (Chris) Hilderbrand, Desiree (Tony) Lambert, and Jay (Rachel Meltz) Poole; his brother, Murray Poole; his grandchildren, Jamie Warner, Kelley (Eva) Warner, Hayley Warner, Chad Hilderbrand, Max Hilderbrand, Cody Harrison, David Surette, Randa Lambert, and Hunter Lambert; his great-grandchildren, London, Crimson, and Scarlett Warner; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity. Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Joseph "J.L" Poole by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134
Poole, Joseph
To send flowers to the family of Joseph Poole, please visit Tribute Store.