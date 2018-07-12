Mrs. Polly Ann Westbrook Floyd, age 84, of Centre, Ala., passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Georgia time on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating. Interment will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Georgia time on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include Barry Rogers Sr. Bill Burgess, KevinWestbrook, Carl Hansard, Dean Buttram Jr., and Timmy Westbrook.
