Mrs. Polly Ann Westbrook Floyd, age 84, of Centre, Ala., passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Mrs. Floyd was born June 6, 1934 in Cherokee County Alabama, a daughter of the late J.D. Westbrook and Essie Mae Lockridge Westbrook. She was a member of Centre Church of Christ and was homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Floyd, and brothers, Carlton Westbrook, Marvin “Pete” Westbrook, and Earl Westbrook.
Survivors include a son, Edwin “Bim” Floyd Jr.; grandchildren, Jason Floyd, Timmy Floyd, Daniel Floyd, Amanda Floyd, Rachel Floyd; 6 six great grandchildren, special grandchild, Brooke Burgess, special great grandchild, Korlie Alford; special nieces and nephews, Odessa and Barry Rogers, Brenda and Bill Burgess, Michelle Mobley, Robbie Lee, Kevin and Wanda Westbrook; sister-in-law, Inez Westbrook.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Georgia time on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating. Interment will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m.Georgia time on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include Barry Rogers Sr., Bill Burgess, Kevin Westbrook, Carl Hansard, Dean Buttrum Jr., and Timmy Westbrook.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net,to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.