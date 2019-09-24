Mrs. Janet Kay Agan Pollard, age 60, of Rome, GA, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Mrs. Pollard was born in Rome, GA on Nov. 16, 1958, daughter of the late Crayton E. Agan and the late Nonnie B. Miller Agan. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Elaine Agan, and by 2 brothers, John Robert "Johnny" Agan and Ronnie Stephen Agan. Prior to her retirement in 2014, she was employed by the Floyd County Board of Education as a school bus driver for 22 years. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She loved going to church and played the piano there for many years. She loved to cook for people, and she was the best. Mrs. Pollard was a people person and was a friend to all. She was a God-fearing wife, mother, and grandmother and loved her sons and grandchildren with everything that she had. Survivors include her husband, Darryl G. Pollard, to whom she was married on March 15, 2000; 2 sons, Joey Cowart (Amy) and Jason Cowart, all of Rome; 2 step-sons, Darryl Pollard, Jr. (Gina), Virginia Beach, VA, and Jesse Pollard, Rome; 2 sisters, Wanda Roades (David), San Antonio, TX, and Karen Wrenn (Michael), Jacksonville Beach, FL; her brother, Jerry Agan (Brenda), Elizabethton, TN; sister-in-law, Bobbie Agan, Rome; 9 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church with her Pastor, the Rev. Derrick Evans, and the Rev. David Thornton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and include: Hunter Cowart, Bryson Cowart, Noah Cowart, Matthew Cowart, Tyler Agan, Harold Isham, Todd Miller, and Chris Miller. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.