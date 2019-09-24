Timmy Lee Proof passed away at a local hospital on Sept. 20, 2019. Timmy was born on Sept. 1, 1958 in Villa Rica, GA. To Mary Thompson Proof and the late Doyal Proof. In addition to his Father he was preceded in death by son Scotty Proof and a daughter Amanda Proof. Timmy is survived by his mother Mary Fuller, four children, Jessica Smith (Dustin) of Taylorsville, Mary Proof and Adam Proof of Armuchee. Four grandchildren, Gage, Gunner, Walker and Spencer. Four Brothers Tony Ploff (Lisa) of Armuchee, Troy Stavely of Lakeland FL. Todd Stavely of Heflin Al, and Terry Burgess of Armuchee. Timmy is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Per his wishes Timmy was cremated. A memorial service celebrating Timmy's life will be held at a later date.