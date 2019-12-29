Mr. Douglas Neil (Doug) Piper, age 69, of Rome, GA passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 29, 1950 a son of the late Calvin (Cliff) Piper and the late Mildred Lorine Edge Piper. Doug had lived the greater part of his life in Rome where he graduated from West Rome High School and attended Berry College. He retired from the Georgia Power Company with thirty nine years of service working as a fleet technician. He was a member and former Deacon of the Oak Hill Church of Christ. Doug was a family man who enjoyed traveling, scuba diving, reading, photography, wood working, and spending time outdoors. He is survived by his wife of forty seven and a half years, Deborah Highfield Piper to whom he was married on June 24, 1972; daughter, Kimberly Toole (Ryan), Woodstock; son, Kristopher Piper (Jamison), Canton; four grandchildren: Elliott Toole, Finley Toole, Gavin Toole and Abigail Piper; two sisters: Margie Shroyer (Larry), Cullman, AL and Susan Konen (David), Cartersville. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Oak Hill Church of Christ, Rome with Walter (Buddy) Dunderville, Keith Mickler and John Liddle officiting. The Elders and Ministers of the Oak Hill Church of Christ will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. The family will receive friends Tuesday from noon until the service hour at the Oak Hill Church of Christ, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd., Rome, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the Rome Community Kitchen in Dougs' memory. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Piper, Douglas
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Piper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.