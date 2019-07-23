Mr. Thomas Virgil Pilgrim Jr., age 80, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, July 19, 2019 following a brief illness surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Pilgrim was born on July 17, 1939 in Rome, Georgia, a son of Thomas V. Pilgrim, Sr. and Martha Anderson Pilgrim. He was a United States Army Veteran and was retired from Georgia Craft following many dedicated years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother and his daughter in law, Lynn Clemons Pilgrim. Thomas Pilgrim is survived by his loving wife to whom he married on November 3, 1963, Susanne Rutledge Pilgrim; son, Todd Pilgrim; daughter and son in law, Lisa and Chuck Bruce; his grandchildren; Jordan Pilgrim, Drew Pilgrim, Zach Pilgrim, Hayden Pilgrim, Caleb Pilgrim, Jacob Pilgrim, Madison Bruce and Connor Bruce; his great grandchildren, Blakely, Oliver and Emmalyn Pilgrim and a number of brothers and sisters as well as nieces and nephews. Memorial Graveside and Interment services for Thomas Virgil Pilgrim will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Polk Memory Gardens with Elder Marty Smith officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday afternoon, July 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home. The family has asked that flowers be omitted and donations in his honor be made to a charity of your choice. For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website at liteseyfh.com. The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Thomas Virgil Pilgrim.