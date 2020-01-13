Mr. James Mitchell Pilcher, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Pilcher was born in Rome, Georgia on October 25, 1946, son of the late James Arthur Pilcher and the late Deloma Hall Pilcher. He was a member of South Broad Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he worked for many years as a Hyster Driver. Survivors include his wife, Judy Thomas Pilcher, to whom he was married on February 14, 1979; 6 children, Rodger Dale Pilcher, Kingston, Mitchell Scott Pilcher, Kingston, David Jerome Pilcher, Rome, Christopher Shawn Pilcher, Kingston, Roger Thomas, Lindale and Stephanie Haney, Silver Creek; two brothers, John David Pilcher, Rome and Barry Keith Pilcher, Calhoun; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1pm at South Broad Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Studdard officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Thursday at 12:30pm and include; Zachary Pilcher, Kyle Thomas, Tyler Pilcher, Glenn Sexton, Billy Price and Chris Carden. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Pilcher, James
To send flowers to the family of James Pilcher, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
South Broad Baptist Church
508 South Broad Street
Rome, GA 30161
508 South Broad Street
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before James's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 16
Interment
Thursday, January 16, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Floyd Memory Gardens
895 Cartersville Highway
Rome, GA 30161
895 Cartersville Highway
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before James's Interment begins.