Pierina "Rena" Viani Bobowiec passed away December 31, 2018, in Rome, Ga.
A Rosary will be said Monday, January 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 911 North Broad St., Rome, Ga. The memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Mrs. Bobowiec will be inurned in the St. Mary's Parish Garden after Mass. The family will receive friends during a reception in the parish hall following inurnment. Father Rafael Carballo will officiate the services with assistance from Deacon Stewart Neslin.
