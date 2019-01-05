Pierina "Rena" Viani Bobowiec passed away December 31, 2018, in Rome, Ga.
Mrs. Bobowiec was born in Cheshire, Mass., on October 31, 1921, to Peter and Margarita Bianchi Viani. In 1940, she graduated from the former Adams High School in Adams, Mass.
Mrs. Bobowiec moved to Rome, Ga. in 1953 from Pittsfield, Mass., when her husband, Stephen Bernard Bobowiec, was transferred by General Electric Co. She was a devoted, loving wife and homemaker for 72 years. Rena was an avid reader and card player and assisted her husband in restoring antique and classic cars for many years.
Mrs. Bobowiec was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Mrs. Bobowiec was preceded in death by her husband and parents as well as a brother, David Paul Viani, and a sister, Elvira "Vera" Viani Spagnola.
Mrs. Bobowiec is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be said Monday, January 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 911 North Broad St., Rome, Ga. The memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Bobowiec will be inurned in the St. Mary's Parish Garden after Mass. The family will receive friends during a reception in the parish hall following inurnment. Father Rafael Carballo will officiate the services with assistance from Deacon Stewart Neslin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., Rome, Ga., 30161.
