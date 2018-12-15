Mr. Phillip Michael "Mickey" Highfield, age 47, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday evening, December 14, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mickey was born on February 9, 1971, at Edwards Air Force Base in California, a son of Rachel Ann Breeden Highfield and the late Charles Edward Highfield. He had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County since the early 1970's and attended Model High School. Mickey was an electrician by trade and was an avid Alabama Football fan. He loved collecting guns, enjoyed watching Joel Osteen, but mostly spending time with family. In addition to his father, Mickey was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Lee Highfield.
Mickey is survived by his wife, Tammie Highfield; mother, Rachel Ann Highfield; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Jessica Highfield; step-children, Meisha Dugger, Katelin Olvey, Lauren Brown and Cody Hearing; two brothers and sister-in-law, Ed Tudor, and Rick and Kelly Highfield; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa and Charlie Womack, and Melinda and Willy Bunch. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Micky will be held on Tuesday afternoon, December 18, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening at Salmon Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. At other hours they will be at their respective homes.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at he funeral home on Tuesday by 1:30 p.m. and include Brandon Bunch, Bradley Bunch, Chance Highfield, Wade Highfield, Brian Brock and Jonathan Bunch.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Phillip Michael "Mickey" Highfield.