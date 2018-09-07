Mr. Philip J. Smith Jr. passed away on September 6, 2018, at Floyd Medical Center in Rome. He was 95 years old. Born in Norristown, Pa., he came to Rome in 1978 to establish the Rummel Fibre Co., where he was operations manager until his retirement. An Army combat veteran, he served from 1942 to 1945 as a tank commander and fought in five Pacific theater invasions, winning the Purple Heart. He was an active congregant at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and served after his retirement for 25 years in the school’s “Grandfathers” maintenance group. As a Fourth Degree member of The Knights of Columbus, he actively participated in that group’s charitable endeavors. In addition to fishing, he enjoyed working on his museum-quality O Scale model railroad.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Marilouise, and is survived by a son, Philip J. Smith III, of Norristown, Pa., and a granddaughter, Rebecca C. Smith, of New York City.
