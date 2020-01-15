Mrs. Carolyn Wood Perry, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Perry was born in Rome, GA on July 3, 1937, daughter of the late Dana Kenneth Wood, Sr. and the late Anna Marie Stephens Wood. She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Wanda Nix and Sandra Williams, and by a brother, D. K. Wood, Jr. She was a 1956 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. Mrs. Perry was employed for several years with her family at North Georgia Equipment Co. prior to her retirement. She was a member of North Broad Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir and was active in various ministries of the church. Survivors include her husband, H. Haskell Perry, to whom she was married on February 28, 1958; twin daughters, Stacy Perry Jones (Michael), Rome, and Tracy Perry Farmer, Pensacola, FL; her son, David Perry (Summer), Rome; 5 grandsons, Alex Moon, Will Perry, Brandon Farmer, Jacob Jones, and Joel Perry, all of Rome; her great granddaughter, Riley Perry, Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 4:30pm at North Broad Baptist Church with her Pastor, the Rev. Micah Pritchett officiating. Private interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at North Broad Baptist Church on Friday from 3pm until the service hour. Mrs. Perry's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
