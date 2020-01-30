Robert "Bruce" Peoples, 55, born February 6, 1964 and returned to his heavenly home on January 26, 2020. Bruce loved God, his family, making people laugh and was a strong soul. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Bruce retired from Rome Tool & Die in Rome, GA where he was a valued friend to many. He most enjoyed the funny things in life, sports of any kind and spending time with his family and friends. He was a caring, loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and a friend to all. Bruce was a member of the Pentecostal Worship Center for 16 years where he enjoyed supporting his church and his community in any way that he could. Bruce is preceded in death by his father, Joel D. "JD" Peoples. Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Maxie "LaShawn" Peoples; his mother, Nancy Jean Peoples; his sons, Chuck, Kurt, David and Logan Dedmon; his daughters, Deborah "Debbie" Driver, Parker and Elora (Matt) Kiser; his grandchildren, Malachi Hughes, McKinsey Hughes and Abbigail Kiser; and his brothers & sisters, John (Wanda), Joe (Charla) and Ken (Kay); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. The family and friends of Bruce are invited to a Celebration of Life service at the Pentecostal Worship Center, 25000 Rhea County Highway, Spring City, TN, 37381 Saturday, February 1st at 1:00pm-5:00pm. Brother Mike Grace will officiate the service. There will be food and fellowship to follow.
Peoples, Robert
