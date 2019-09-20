Frances Buffington Pelfrey, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Mrs. Pelfrey, the daughter of the late John Cecil and Mary Lanier Buffington, was born on Sept. 22, 1932 in Rome Georgia. She graduated from Girl's High School in 1949 and later attended Carol Lynn Business School. Mrs. Pelfrey spent most of her life in Floyd County except for 15 years in Brunswick, Glynn County, Georgia. While in Brunswick she worked for Certified Public Accountants for 15 years and 10 years as office Manager. Mrs. Pelfrey was a member of Don R. Roberts DeMolay Mothers' Club of Glynn County for 8 years, serving as President and Secretary, one year each. She also served as a Chaperon for the Sweethearts each year, traveling to different functions over the State of Georgia. Under her guidance the Don R. Roberts DeMolay Chapter won the best scrape book for two years at the State of Georgia Annual Conclave. Mrs. Pelfrey was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Rome, a member of Eastern Star Chapter #386 merged with Etowah Chapter #30. Mrs. Pelfrey along with her husband, Bill Pelfrey, Sr., founded World HiFi. She served as secretary for WHP Electronic, Inc., DBA as World HiFi. Mrs. Pelfrey and her husband traveled throughout the 50 states and enjoyed a seven-day cruise to Alaska and a three-day cruise to the Bahama Islands. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. "Bill" Pelfrey, Sr., on March 28, 2017, whom she married May 27, 1950; a brother, William Kenneth Buffington, and a special aunt, Violet Lanier. Mrs. Pelfrey is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, William H. "Bill", Jr., and Teresa Pelfrey; grandson, Brian (JoAnne) Pelfrey; granddaughter, Heather Leigh Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Braden and Riley Pelfrey, Jamie and Shelby Rhodes, all of Rome; niece, Jacqulyn Mooney, of Rome; nephew, Bill Buffington, Jr., of Prince Frederick, Maryland. Mrs. Pelfrey's family will receive friends Sunday evening, September 22, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be Monday. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Frances Buffington Pelfrey.
