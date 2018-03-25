Peggy Sue Sisson
Mrs. Peggy Sue Sisson, age 57, of Cedartown, Ga., passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018, at her residence.
She was born in Monroe, Michigan on September 21, 1960, a daughter of the late Mack and Maggie Hardy Matthews. She had been a resident of Polk County for the past thirty seven years moving here from Alabama. Mrs. Sisson was a member of the Liberty View Baptist Church in Floyd County. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Sisson was preceded in death by her father, Mack Matthews; mother, Maggie Leach; and a daughter, Stacy Sisson.
Survivors include her husband, Carlton Sisson, Cedartown to whom she was married on January 20, 1981; two daughters: Lorinda Sisson, Aragon and Michelle (Jamie) Brumbelow, Aragon; son, Lamar (Crissy) Sisson, Rome; six grandchildren: Jacob and Jada Brumbelow, Callie & Jordan Morgan and Jazuelynn and Austin Sisson; sister, Penny Robertson (Harrison Good), Gadsden, Ala. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Liberty View Baptist Church with the Rev. Ladell Jacobs and the Rev. Greg Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include: Josh Robinson, Donald Sullivan, Jacob Brumbelow, Jordan Morgan, William Sisson and Lamar Sisson.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Peggy Sue Sisson.