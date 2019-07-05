Mrs. Peggy Ruth Morris Ware, age 86, of Lindale, Ga., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Ware was born in Lindale, Ga., on March 10, 1933, daughter of the late Jewell Simpson Morris Sr. and the late Lillie Mae Tillery Morris.
She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jewell Simpson "Pug" Morris Jr. and James Lamar "Big Jim" Morris Sr.
Mrs. Ware attended Pepperell Schools and Rome Girl's High School. Prior to her retirement, she was Shipping Manager with Outside Carpets in Shannon. Mrs. Ware was a member of Xavier Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Lindale Garden Club, and First Baptist Church of Lindale.
Survivors include her husband, Dan Ware, to whom she was married on January 28, 1951; two daughters, Danette Ware Ozment (Lynn), Ellijay, Ga., and Lynn Ware Spratling (Tim), Lindale, Ga.; two grandsons, Brian Ozment, Ellijay, Ga., and Justin Ozment (Amanda), Coosa, Ga.; five great grandchildren, Austin Ozment (Amy), Newnan, Ga., Madison Ozment, Ellijay, Ga., and Kalei, Ellie, and Bethany Ozment, all of Coosa, Ga.; two great-great grandchildren, Ryleigh Mae Ozment and Corbin Daniel Ozment, both of Newnan, Ga.; her grand dog, Moose; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel with Barry Henderson officiating. Private interment will follow later in Pleasant Hope Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or at lbda.org.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.