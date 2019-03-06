Mrs. Peggy Joyce Brock Smith, age 66, of Rome, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Smith was born in Rome, Ga., on July 1, 1952, daughter of the late Lamar and Betty East Brock. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Lamar Brock.
Mrs. Smith was a graduate of West Rome High School and Coosa Valley Technical Institute, where she received a Cosmetology degree. Prior to her becoming disabled, she was employed for several years with Outside Carpets in Shannon.
Mrs. Smith was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, James Dudley "Jim" Smith III, to whom she was married on May 1, 1973; two daughters, Karen Marie Austin (Bobby), Rome, and Becky Mayne Watson (Doug Austin), Rome; a sister, Margaret Greene (Ron), Rome; five grandchildren, Logan Brock Smith, Dash Austin, B.J. Montgomery, Mia Redwine, and Malaysia Redwine, all of Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Danny Fincher officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.