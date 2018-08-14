Mrs. Peggy Joan Rackley Puryear, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, following an extended illness.
Mrs. Puryear was born in Trion, Ga., on March 17, 1937, daughter of the late James Cecil Rackley and the late Emma Jo Dawson Rackley. She attended Model High School and acquired her G. E. D. Following high school, Mrs. Puryear attended and graduated from North Georgia Business College and later completed the L. P. N. program at Coosa Valley Technical College. Prior to retirement, she was associated with Northwest Regional Hospital for over 20 years. Peggy married Mr. Clyde Franklin “Buddy” Puryear on October 24, 1953. He preceded her in death on July 12, 1989. Mrs. Puryear’s strong faith in God began at an early age, following an incident as a child that left her unable to walk. She was a lady who had a compassionate spirit and a heart full of love. She loved reading her Bible and praying. Peggy was a member of Armuchee Church of God, where she was a devoted member of the Ladies’ Prayer Meeting. When her health failed and she could no longer attend, she continued intercessory prayer at home. Peggy enjoyed several hobbies, such as drawing, coloring, ceramics and archery. She was an excellent skeet shooter and loved to collect Barbie dolls.
Survivors include two daughters, Joan Plymel (Ray), Rome, and Sherrye Puryear, Summerville; four grandchildren, Jeremy Plymel (Jennifer), Shannon, Jaime Maddox (Chad), Rome, Tabitha Seely (Corey Ginn), Rome, and Dakota Seely (Alicia Nixon), Rome; seven great-grandchildren, Savanna Plymel, Caylie Plymel, EmmaRae Maddox, Zane Maddox, Ezra Maddox, Emily Pell and Kylee McLamb.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at 7 p.m., at Armuchee Church of God with the Rev. Charles Izell, the Rev. Bill Tatum and Mr. Ray Plymel, Chaplain of Rome/Floyd Fire Department officiating. A private interment will be held later at East View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Armuchee Church of God on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church on Thursday by 6:30 p.m. and include: Jeremy Plymel, Chad Maddox, Zane Maddox, Leslie Sexton, Larry Clements and Harvey Wade.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.