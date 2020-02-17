William Andrew "Bill" Peace, age 60, of Rome passed away Monday February 17, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday February 19, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, with Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Rd SW, Rome, GA 30165. Donations can be made to Sweet Cocoon, and Amanda Bohannon and Summit Quest Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.