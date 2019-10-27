Mr. William L. Payne (Bill), age 73, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Bill was born in Floyd County, GA, on March 8, 1946, son of the late Albert S. Payne and the late Emily C. Payne. Bill was a graduate of Model High School and University of North Georgia. Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served honorably as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. Prior to his semi-retirement, Bill worked for Continental General Tire as a Quality Control Engineer. He then worked for many years part-time at Owens Hardware and Sporting Goods up until his death. He was a member of Rush Chapel United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. Bill was a very active member of the Clan Irwin Association and served for many years as their First Vice-Chair. He was dearly loved and cherished by his family and friends. He loved the Lord and blessed us all with his loving and joyful spirit and funny sense of humor. Because of him our lives are blessed. He will greatly be missed. Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Claudia Payne; four loving children and their spouses; Blake Payne (Carla) of Raleigh, NC, and Jill Stepp (Jonathan) of Flat Rock, NC, Cindy Campbell (Zeb) of Rock Hill, SC, Chip Thomas of Charlotte, NC.; a loving niece, Heather Lore (Bob) of Charlotte, NC. Six precious grandchildren, Brendan Thomas (Rome, Ga.); Sophie Stepp; Sydney and Wyatt Payne; Cassie and Mason Campbell; a sister, LeAnn Strom (Lilburn, Ga); a sister-in-law, Dottie Little (Seneca, SC); several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., Rush Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Nick Georgian officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rush Chapel United Methodist Church, Rome, Ga., or Alexander Youth Network, Charlotte, NC.