Mr. Timothy Starr Payne, age 61, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday morning, September 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Payne was born in Rome, GA on August 27, 1958, the son of the late Trammell Starr Payne and the late Elizabeth Ada Poe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John C. Smith. Mr. Payne attended North Fulton High School in Atlanta but graduated from Armuchee High School in 1976. He loved spending time with family and friends, as well as working on his computer. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He was a charter member of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church. He loved his son and wife and enjoyed spending time with them. His dry sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cynthia "Cindy" Lynne Lowery Payne; their son, Thomas Starr Payne; his brother, Leyburn "Lee" C. Smith; a number of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Chris Hearne and the Rev. George Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Those gentlemen serving as pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30 pm and include: Jimmy Lowery, John Lowery, Tommy Snow, Ronnie Van Dyke, A. J. Stephens and Greg Irvin. Honorary pallbearers will include Lamar Byars and James Byars. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.