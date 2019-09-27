Mrs. Tamela Lynn Gowens Payne, age 52, of Rome, GA, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Mrs. Payne was born in Vero Beach, FL on Nov. 11, 1966, daughter of the late Gary Ellis Gowens and the late Betty Louise Wilkes Gowens. She was employed for several years with West Rome Animal Clinic, prior to becoming ill. Mrs. Payne attended Garden Lakes Baptist Church. She was beautiful in her spirit, warm at heart, and will be missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her husband, David N. Payne, to whom she was married on Dec. 18, 1993; aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. Floyd Roebuck officiating. Interment will follow in Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 1 until 2:45 p.m. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
GNTC Scoreboard
+1