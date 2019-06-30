Mrs. Paulette Patricia Jordan, age 65, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Jordan was born in Detroit, MI on February 12, 1954, daughter of the former Evelyn Bayones and the late Rudy Paich. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dewey Jordan. Mrs. Jordan retired as a Lab Assistant with Georgia Highlands College following 26 years of employment. She was an Ambassador for the College, was involved in the Baptist Student Union, and was a founding member of the College Choir. Mrs. Jordan also received three Associate Degrees from the college and was working on her fourth. She was a member of Cross Pointe Community Church.
Survivors include her son, Jody Jordan (Hannah Carpenter), Silver Creek, GA; her mother, Evelyn Paich, Lexington, MI; 3 sisters, Maureen McDade, Emmett, ID, Margaret Buffa, Clinton Township, MI, and Mary Paich, Sterling Heights, MI; a brother, Charles Paich (Ana), Burgettstown, PA; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 4 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Her Pastor, the Rev. Gary Diggs will officiate. Following the funeral service, Mrs. Jordan will be cremated in accordance with her wishes.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 2 until 4 pm.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.