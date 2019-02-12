Mr. Paul Wayne Tibbs, age 71, of Rome, Ga., passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mr. Tibbs was born in Rome, Ga., on September 18, 1947, son of the late L.B. Tibbs and the late Hazel Lucille Adams Tibbs. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Allen Tibbs.
Mr. Tibbs was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, where he was awarded a Bronze Star. He was employed for a number of years as a truck driver for Gem City Steel in Marietta. Prior to his retirement, he was employed in the dietary department at Riverwood Senior Living.
Mr. Tibbs loved roller skating and singing karaoke and was an avid fan of wrestling, "Days of Our Lives," and John Wayne.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Rome Ward.
Survivors include a daughter, Metina Barnes (Brad), Gaylesville, Ala.; two sons, Guy Wayne Tibbs, Rome, Ga., and Johnny Edward Tibbs, Canton, Ga.; six grandchildren, Austin Barnes, Kyle Barnes, Savannah Barnes, and Hazel Tibbs, all of Gaylesville, Ala., Ireland Kirkpatrick and Kadence Carroll, both of Rome; two sisters, Mary Deaton, Gainesville, Ga., and Brenda Tatum, Marietta, Ga.; three brothers, Carlous Tibbs, Canton, Ga., Danny Tibbs, Marietta, Ga., and Anthony "Red" Tibbs, Rome, Ga.; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Rome, Ga. Bishop Luke Andrews will officiate with the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard extending military honors. Private interment will follow later in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
The family will receive friends at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints on Thursday from 1 until 2:45 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.