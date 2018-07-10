Mr. Paul Haley Sr., age 95, of Cave Spring, formerly of Rome, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Mr. Haley was born October 25, 1922 in Gordon County, a son of the late B.J. Haley and Fannie Floyd Haley. Mr. Haley was member of Pisgah Baptist Church, Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A.M. Low 12 Club, and the American Legion. He was a veteran in the United States Army, serving during World War II, and was a retired salesman. Mr. Haley was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Baker Haley, and son, Dwight Haley.
Survivors include his son, Paul “Bubba” Haley, Centre, Ala.; sister, Helen Sheets, Calhoun; granddaughter, Tonya Haley Cochran, and grandsons, Devin Haley and Luke Haley; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Dr. Jerry Dudley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Donations may be made to Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.