Devoted husband and father Paul Franklin Autry, 84, died Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Born in Plainville, Ga., Gordon County, on Jan. 24, 1934, Autry later moved to neighboring Floyd County. He was an active member of Enon Baptist Church, Rome, Ga., where he served as a deacon for 50 years.
Known for his genuine kindness and beaming smile, Autry worked in multiple plants and in his later years with the Floyd County Sanitation Department. During his career, Autry was employed at Klopman Mills, Trend Mills, and Torrington Fafnir Bearings Division.
While working at the Klopman Mills plant in Shannon, Ga., Autry would meet his spouse of five-plus decades. The couple would raise three sons.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 53 years, Mattie Autry; parents, Henry Guy Autry and Pennie Pauline Johnson Autry; and brothers and sisters, Ralph Autry, Colston Autry, Sue Stanton, and Beatrice Jones.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney F. and Lynn Autry, of Gloucester, Va., Barry P. Autry, of Rome, Ga., and Enoch W. and Lorie Autry, of Sylvania, Ga.; grandchildren, granddaughters-in-law and a grandson-in-law, Jonathan C. and Rebecca Autry, of Gloucester, Va., Joshua M. and Jennifer Autry, of Kennett Square, Pa., Jeremiah S. Autry, of Gloucester, Va., Joseph B. Autry, of Gloucester, Va., Jessica H. Byrnside and Toney Byrnside, of Midlothian, Va., Stone K. Autry, of Sylvania, Ga., Broc P. Autry, of Sylvania, Ga., Te'a E. Autry, of Sylvania, Ga., and Callee J. Autry, of Sylvania, Ga.; great grandchildren, Elijah N. Autry, of Gloucester, Va., Josiah J. Autry, of Gloucester, Va., Naomi R. Autry, of Gloucester, Va., and Savannah Byrnside, of Midlothian, Va.; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2516 New Calhoun Highway, Rome, Ga.
Funeral services will be held at Enon Baptist Church, 3105 Turkey Mountain Road NE, Rome, Ga., at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The body will lie in state one hour before the services begin. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Salmon Cemetery in Rome, Ga.
Officiating the funeral service will be his eldest son, Dr. Rodney F. Autry, with assistance from pastors Ken Hinckley of Enon Baptist Church and former Enon Baptist Church pastor Dr. Bill Dempsey.
Pallbearers are grandchildren Jonathan C. Autry, Joshua M. Autry, Jeremiah S. Autry, Joseph B. Autry, Stone K. Autry, and Broc P. Autry.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of Enon Baptist Church's Senior Adult Sunday School Class and members of the Shannon Masonic Lodge 100.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to the Benevolence Fund at Enon Baptist Church, 3105 Turkey Mountain Road NE, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.