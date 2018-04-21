Mrs. Patty Joyce Hyde Chambers, age 82, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Riverwood Assisted Living.
She was born in Rome, Ga. on November 1, 1935, daughter of the late Vance Hyde and the late Bessie Jones Hyde. For many years, she was a nurse with McCall Hospital. She was a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church, a member of the church choir, and the T. E. L. Sunday School class. For several years, she was a volunteer Pink Lady with Floyd Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey L. Chambers, Jr., on September 20, 2014.
Survivors include four daughters, Kathy Fowler, Atlanta, Laura Standard, and her husband, Rick, Athens, Julia Brooks, and her husband, Stan, Silver Creek, and Carol Akins, and her husband, David, Rome; a son, Don Chambers, Sr., and his wife, Becky, Rome; nine grandchildren, Don Chambers, Jr., and his wife, Leanne, Cindy Chambers, Sara Leederkerken, and her husband, Jake, Dawn Seabolt, and her husband, Stephen, Ben Standard, and his wife, Natalie, Brittney McNiece, and her husband Brian, Bradley Brooks, Jeremy Akins, and Christopher Akins; 10 great-grandchildren, which she so dearly loved.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Dykes Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Mikel Garrett and Dr. Rick Standard will officiate. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in East View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Dykes Creek Baptist Church on Sunday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence of Carol and David Akins.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Dykes Creek Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. on Monday and include: Don Chambers, Jr., Ben Standard, Bradley Brooks, Jeremy Akins, Christopher Akins, Stephen Seabolt, Brian McNiece, and Whitman Chambers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Benevolence Fund at DykesCreek Baptist Church, 46 Dykes Creek Church Road, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.