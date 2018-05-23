Patricia Louise Wood Poole

Patty, Patty Lou.
Patty went to be with the Lord on May 20 after battling disease with courage and strength.
Patty never met a person she did not want to help, regardless of her own suffering. She never saw the color of people and would not accept excuses from anyone that would. All that met her instantly fell in love with her smile and grace. She was an angel on earth, now in heaven, where she can help all that ask. Proceeded in death by her father Curt Wood and mother Irene Wood, Patty will be waiting to receive in heaven her husband, friend, partner of more than 38 yrs., Buddy Poole. Pat leaves behind brothers Kurt Wood, Greg Petersen, Joe Balazy, Charles Bradt, and Tim Wilkins; sisters, Julie Wood, Bobbie Poole, Teresa Bradt, Ann Petersen, Sharon Balazy, Darla Flowers, and Robin Cordova. She was very proud of her God children Kyle Flowers and Rebecca Flowers (Becca) and all of her nieces and nephews. Pat was a firefighter’s wife for 36 years and the rock of her family. It is believed that firefighter’s wives have a special place in heaven and we feel she has been delivered to that place by the grace of God.
We would like to invite all to say a special farewell to Patty. Visitation will be held at Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home, 2542 Shorter Ave., Rome, Georgia 30165, on Friday, May 25, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. To honor Patty and her love for music and the joy it brought to her soul, we will listen and move to some of her favorites. Please come as you are and celebrate her life.
Flowers or in lieu of flowers, donations to Habitat for Humanity- Coosa Valley Inc.
Pallbearers: Preston and Barry Mims, Robert Taylor, Robert Davis, Tom Garrett, Dennis Groover.
Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to serve Patty’s family. Please visit www.oaknollchapel.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.