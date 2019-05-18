Mrs. Patricia Lillian "Pat" Holcomb, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Holcomb was born in Floyd County, GA on June 6, 1945, daughter of the late Roy "Gene" Mixon, Sr. and the late Lillian Allen Mixon. She was a graduate of West Rome High School and was a former employee of Western Sizzlin. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Peace (Rick), Kingston; a son, Ricky Shedd, Rome; a brother, Roy Mixon, Jr. (Evelyn), Rome; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. George Nix will officiate.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.