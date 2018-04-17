Patricia Diane "Pat" Redden Howard, age 52, of Cedartown, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, in a local hospital.
Pat was born May 24, 1965 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Leroy Redden and Bertha Ely Redden. She was employed by Shaw Industries. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Junior Redden and Bobby Ely, and a sister, Faye Roberts.
Survivors include her children, Tiffany Baker, Aragon, and Charity Coffee, Aragon; brother, James Ely, Cedartown; sisters, Glenda (Lawrence) Hutchens, Cave Spring; Joan (Dewayne) Phillips, Cedartown; Betty (Danny) Edwards, Rome; Judy (Mark) Rosson, Rome; Nancy Redden, Rome; seven grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Burt Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery in Forney, Ala. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday April 18, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Derek Phillips, Devon Ely, Dewayne Waters, Joey Edwards, Ethan Martin, Scott Richey, Eric McJunkins, and Brian Cox.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.