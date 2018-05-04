Patricia C. Harrison

Patricia "Patsy" C. Harrison entered the gates of heaven on May 2, 2018. She was born on June 22, 1937 in Cave Spring, Ga. to the late Flonnie and Oscar Coffin.
Preceding in her death were her sisters, Grace Foster, Inez Abarr, Gladys Rigby, and Nellie Coffin; her brother, William Grady Coffin; her grandson, Craven Floyd; and her husbands, Charles Colston, John "Bill" H. Carter, and Warren Harrison.
Patsy leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Charla Colston Floyd of Rome; granddaughter, Emily Floyd and fiancée, Keith Silvers, of Sandy Springs, Ga.; great granddaughter, Skylar Silvers, of Sandy Springs, Ga.; Diane Warner of Rome, Patsy’s longtime friend of 46 years; and goddaughter, Tonya Price of Rocky Face. Patsy is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Carolyn Willis, Betty Jean Garner, and Barbara Hill.
Patsy graduated from Cave Spring High School and attended GA Baptist School of Nursing.
Patsy was employed by the Harbin Clinic for 53 years. She began her career with Dr. William Harbin Jr. and worked with him until his death in 1986. She then worked with Dr. Randolph Sumner. A few years later, she was transferred to work with Dr. Paul Brock when he began his career at the Harbin Clinic and continued to work with Dr. Brock until her retirement in 2010. Dr. Brock always said, "Patsy interviewed me instead of me interviewing her!"
Patsy continued to volunteer with the Harbin Clinic at the Cancer Center. She was a two-time cancer survivor.
Patsy was a member of so many different organizations and involved in so many different activities. Just to name a few: Bosom Buddies, Georgia Mountain Music Group, American Association of Medical Assistants, participant in Relay for Life, and former square dancer of the Western Promenaders. Patsy was also a longtime member of Second Avenue Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.
Patsy loved life and people. She never met a stranger. She was constantly smiling. One of her greatest joys was her beloved Weimaraner, Sadie, the love of her life. Everyone loved Patsy, so evidenced by her over 300 visitors during her short illness.
A celebration of Pasty's life will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Second Avenue Baptist Church with a viewing from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Joy Sunday Class.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bosom Buddies, 2 Gregory Dr., Rome, GA 30165, ARF-Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome and Floyd County, and Second Avenue Baptist Church.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Golden Living (Rome Rehab) and Heyman Hospice for the love and wonderful care given to Patsy during her last weeks. The family would also like to thank Chelsea James for providing such loving care.