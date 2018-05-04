Patricia A. Miller passed away on May 2, 2018 at her home in Cedartown, Georgia. She was born on April 4, 1939 in Pontiac Michigan to Flo and Percy Murphy. Patti is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vernon L. Miller; their daughter, Shari Miller Capers and husband, Rutledge Capers; and their son, Derek Miller and wife, Kathy Miller. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Pappas and Kathryn Behlert, and her grandchildren, Jennifer Murphy Capers, William Mann Capers, and Matthew Frank Capers.
There are no words that seem adequate enough to say thank you to everyone who expressed concern during this time. Your kindness, concern, and prayer for Patty and our family have meant a great deal to us. We take comfort in Romans 8:38-39 during this time, “For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor power, nor height nor depth nor anything else in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
A private family service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred and can be sent to Grace Presbyterian Church, 120 John Hand Road, Cedartown, GA 30125 or Heyman HospiceCare, c/o Floyd Healthcare Foundation, 400 Turner McCall Blvd., Suite 102, Rome, GA 30165, http://www.floyd.org/about-floyd/Pages/makeadonation.aspx.