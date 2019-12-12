Thomas Lamar "Tommy" Pate, age 76, of Silver Creek passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019 at his residence. Graveside and interment services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday December 14, 2019 at Floyd Memory Gardens, with Rev. Rayford Davenport, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday December 13, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes, and view the complete obituary. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
