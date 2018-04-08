Pamela Suddath Culberson, age 73, passed away at her home in Cumming, Georgia on April 6, 2018 after a long illness. Mrs. Culberson was born on January 13, 1945 in Macon, Georgia to Fred L. and Betty Parker Suddath. Mr. Suddath was serving with the U.S. Army during the Second World War in the Pacific theater at the time of her birth.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the McDonald and Son chapel. The Rev. Wendall Jackson will officiate.
Mrs. Culberson was preceded in death by her father, Fred L. Suddath, and her brother, Dr. Fred L. “Bud” Suddath Jr.
Mrs. Culberson is survived by her spouse of 53 years, Leon (Cubby) Culberson Jr. She is also survived by her mother, Betty Parker Suddath, of Eufaula, Alabama; her two children, Christopher B. (Christy) Culberson, of Cumming, Georgia, and Cynthia Culberson (Bruce) Ala, of Tucker, Georgia. She has three beloved grandsons, Corey, Gavin, and Colt Culberson, of Cumming. Mrs. Culberson has one sister, Suzann Suddath (Jack) Tibbs, of Eufaula. She also has several beloved nieces, nephews, and great nephews.
Mrs. Culberson was a 1963 graduate of West Rome High School in Rome, Georgia, where she excelled as a student and athlete. After marriage, Pam and Cubby moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1965. Mrs. Culberson was well known in the Atlanta-area banking community, where she worked for over 50 years. Among her employers were SunTrust, Mountain National Bank of Tucker, and the Bank of North Georgia, from which she retired in 2015.
Before moving to the Cumming area in 2009, Mr. and Mrs. Culberson lived in the Stone Mountain, Georgia area for 32 years. They were formerly members of Smoke Rise Baptist Church of Stone Mountain. They are presently members of First Redeemer Church of Cumming.
She loved her God, family, friends, and country… and Georgia Tech.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040, 770-886-9899.