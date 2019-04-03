Mrs. Pamela Lorraine Fisher Ball, age 56, of Aragon, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Ball was born in Rome, Georgia, on August 2, 1962, daughter of Shirley Lorraine Monahan Fisher and the late Larry Levi Fisher Sr. She was a homemaker and was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Russell Ball Sr.; three children, Ashley Lorraine Fisher, Aragon, Bobby Russell Ball Jr., Lindale, and Adrian Juan Ball, Lindale; nine grandchildren; her mother, Shirley Fisher, Aragon; three siblings, Karen Lurine Dover, Cedartown, Larry Levi Fisher Jr., Cedartown, and Sherry Lou Hazelwood, Lindale; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Tim Patnode officiating and her son, Russell Ball Jr., delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please contact the family about memorial contributions.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.