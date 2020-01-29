Van Autrell Padgett, one of the sweetest and most caring people ever, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at a local hospital, at the age of 66. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 5pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Herman Stamey and Mr. Barry Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 3pm until 4:45pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Arthritis Foundation. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.