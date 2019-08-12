Ms. Carol Broome Padgett, age 72, of Rome, passed away at a local hospitalon Monday, August 12, 2019. Ms. Padgett was born in Rome, Georgia, on September 13, 1946, daughter of the late Billy Broome and the late Adelle Mathis Crider. She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Ms. Padgett worked as a secretary for the State of Georgia Mental Health Department at Three Rivers Behavioral Health here in Rome. Survivors include her son, Chris Padgett (Tanya), Rome; two grandchildren, Hunter Padgett and Kinsley Padgett. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heroes on the Water at www.heroesonthewater.org or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.