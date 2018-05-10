Mr. Orvel Eugene “Gene” Norris, age 85, of Rome, died Thursday, May 3, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was joined in Heaven by his wife & love of his life, Glenda Louise Beard Norris, age 82, also of Rome, on May 9, when she passed away in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Horace Stewart & the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating. Eulogies will be given by family & close friends. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heyman Hospicecare at Floyd, P.O. Box 162, Rome, GA 30162, in memory of Mr. & Mrs. Gene Norris.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.