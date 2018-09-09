Mrs. Orletta Gail Williams, age 73, of Rome, passed away Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in a Cedartown health care facility.
Mrs. Williams was born in Rome, Ga. on November 20, 1944, daughter of the late James Thomas Dinning and the late Evelyn Addison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Austin Douglas Williams, and by her stepson, Gregory Williams.
Mrs. Williams was employed by AT&T as a service manager until she retired. After retiring, she worked at Capitoline Products. She was a member of the Bell South Pioneers and the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Williams was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Susan Elaine Williams, Rome, and by her grandson, Matthew Williams (Amanda), Rome.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from noon until 1:30 p.m.
Mrs. Williams has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any candidate that opposes Donald Trump.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.