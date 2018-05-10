Mrs. Ora Lee Beam, age 98, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Beam was born in Gilmer County, Georgia on January 3, 1920, daughter of the late Benjamin Monroe Mathis and the late Melissa Jane Coffey Mathis. She had spent the greater part of her life in Rome and was retired from the Rome City School System where she was employed as a lunchroom worker at North Heights Elementary School. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and the Crusaders Sunday School Class. She enjoyed cooking, working with her flowers and being with children and her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Daniel Beam Sr., and by eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy Walters, Rome; a son, John Daniel “Bud” Beam Jr., Rome; five grandchildren, Holly Wright (Barry), Meleah Landers (Matthew), Hannah Walters, Todd Beam, and Alison Evans (Allen); eight great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Ken Hinkley and Dr. Rodger Whorton will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Clifford Free conducting the graveside service.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the service. At other hours, the family may be contacted at each of their respective residences.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and include Barry Wright, Austin, Andrew, & Todd Beam, and Matthew, Jacob, & Ethan Landers.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.