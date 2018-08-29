Mr. Ollie Breeden, age 92, of Rome, passed away Wednesday morning, August 29, 2018, at a local hospice facility.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Rabern officiating. Military graveside rites conducted by Shanklin Attaway Post 5 Honor Guards will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Fridays edition on the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mr. Breeden’s arrangements.