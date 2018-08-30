Mr. Ollie Breeden, age 92, of Rome, passed away Wednesday morning, August 29, 2018, at a local hospice facility.
Mr. Breeden was born on November 20, 1925 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to the late J.D. Breeden Sr. and Evelyn Richardson Breeden. He was married for 69 years to Helen Reaid Breeden. Mr. Breeden loved to garden. He served in the United States Navy as a gunner’s mate on three ships – U.S.S. Warden, U.S.S. Carter Hall, and U.S.S. Hamilton. He was a building contractor by trade, and he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his family. Mr. Breeden was a member of North Rome Church of God, Scottish Rite, the Shriners, and the local union. He loved raising his birddogs and horses. Mr. Breeden loved Westerns and John Wayne.
Mr. Breeden was preceded in death by wife, Helen Breeden; his parents; two brothers, J.D. Breeden Jr. and Willie Breeden; and three sisters, Maxine Edwards, Ruby Horn, and Betty Loving.
Mr. Breeden is survived by two sons, Terry Hudgins, Miami, Fla., and Mike Breeden, Rome; three daughters, Elaine McAbee, Sandra Fowler, and Robyn Koszyk; ten grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Racheal Highfield and Sue Alred.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today on Friday, August 31, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Rabern officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by Shanklin Attaway Post 5 Honor Guards at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Joey Morgan, Wayne Breeden, Mark Breeden, Corey Rowland, Shane McAbee, and Allen Bell.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mr. Ollie Breeden’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.