Mr. Olan Ray "Ray Billy" Bishop II, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Silver Creek, surrounded by his loving family and friends following a long battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Graves, the Rev. Tony Cargle, and the Rev. Russell Headrick officiating. The American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard will present military honors.
The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 101 Broadus Road NE, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.