Mr. Olan Ray "Ray Billy" Bishop II, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Silver Creek, surrounded by his loving family and friends following a long battle with cancer.
Ray Billy was born in Rome, Georgia, on April 25, 1965, son of the late Olan Ray Bishop and the late Cornelia JoAnn Ozment Bishop. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Linda Baker.
Ray Billy was a 1983 graduate of Darlington School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving for six years as a sonar tech in a nuclear submarine. Prior to his illness, he worked for International Paper Company in Rome. He was an ordained deacon and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Ray Billy loved the Lord, his family, and all sports.
Survivors include his wife, Angie Bishop; a son, Olan Ray Bishop III, Rome; a daughter, Brieanne Gracen Bishop, Silver Creek; his stepmother, Gayle Bishop, Silver Creek; siblings, Linda Charlene Adams (Paul), Rome; Pam Leonard (Mike), Rome; Felicia Blake (Scott), Pelham, Ala.; Russell Headrick (Kim), Trion; April Marion (Joe), Silver Creek; Sabrina Baker, Rockmart; and Austin Bishop, Silver Creek; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Teresa Bisel, Melanie Barton, William Bletsch, Scott Pelletier, Paulette Resch, Lionel Pelletier, Debra Bravata, John Pelletier, and J.R. Pelletier; several loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Graves, the Rev. Tony Cargle, and the Rev. Russell Headrick officiating. The American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard will present military honors.
The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service time.
Honorary pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and include Michael Leonard Jr., Preston Leonard, Eric Leonard, Trey Leonard, Cole Barton, and Brice Barton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 101 Broadus Road NE, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.