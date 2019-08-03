Virginia O'Beirne, 90, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born April 25, 1929, in Rome, Ga., the daughter of Annie Mae and B.F. Quigg. She was preceded in death by husbands, Horace Battey and L.R. Towson Jr. She was survived by husband. Daniel J. O'Beirne; children, Carolyn Norris, Margaret Zachry, Anne Grant, Ginger Dover; and 10 grandchildren. She was a retired school teacher and a pro-life advocate for the unborn. She was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Natchez, Mississippi. A graveside service will be conducted at Myrtle Hill Cemetery on August 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon Stuart Neslin officiating.