Mrs. Norma Jean Sapp Sitton, age 87, of Rome, passed away on September 9, 2018. The daughter of the late Oscar and Annie Clyde Sapp was born on February 27, 1931, in Eastman, Ga. She and her family moved to Rome in 1962. She retired from Sun Trust Bank and Rome Radiology. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for the last fifty years. The church was a source of great comfort and peace. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Sitton. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Washington, of Rome; her son, David Sitton, of Columbia, S.C.; her grandchildren, Nathaniel Lincoln, of Rome, and Laura Manning, of Villa Rica; and two great grandchildren, Zoe Lincoln, of Guyton, Ga., and Charlotte Manning, of Villa Rica; along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 15, 2018, from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour of 3:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, Rome, Ga. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Cemetery. Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.