Norma Celeste Hensley Osborne was born on September 26, 1922 in Princeton, West Virginia, and passed away peacefully in her sleep in Rome, Georgia on March 19, 2019 at the age of 96 years young. Her Shreveport friends knew her as "Rusty". Her Georgia friends always called her "Pinkie" as she insisted on having pink hair for the last 10 years of her life. She often said "why be like all the other old people?" "You have to live a little and have fun!" She didn't just live a little, she lived a lot!
She was a graduate of Charleston High School in Charleston, West Virginia. She then attended Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia and graduated with a degree in Home Economics. During World War II she attended Columbia University in New York City and received her Master's Degree. She corresponded with many young soldiers during the war to keep their morale up by getting support letters from home. She dated a few of them and had many stories of her adventures. While at Columbia, and being a very accomplished pianist herself, she worked part-time as a piano accompanist for the student singers at Julliard School of Music in New York City. Her master's diploma was signed by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, something she was always very proud of.
She lived in the Shreveport - Bossier area for 45 years. Before retiring, Norma worked as a teacher from Maine to Hawaii. She primarily taught for the Caddo Parish school system. She was married to Jimmy Ray Osborne for 50 years. He retired at Barksdale Air Force Base in 1979 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. She headed a program at Caddo Career Center where she taught her students how to serve, work in a professional restaurant setting, and be line cooks. She even arranged apprenticeships and on the job training for her students so that they would have a career choice after their graduations.
Her husband, Jim, served on the Divan of the El Karubah Shrine Club and served as Potentate after his retirement from the military. Rusty was always at his side as his first lady. They enjoyed travelling all over North Louisiana meeting and working with the other Shrine clubs. Rusty and her husband traveled the world. She loved Australia, Russia, Nova Scotia and Ireland although she visited over 25 countries. She is survived by her daughter and son, Jamie Celeste Osborne Jackson and James Elliott Osborne. Jamie's husband is Michael S. Jackson, MD formerly of Bossier City, Louisiana. They reside in Rome, Georgia. James' partner is Bryan Jack Sullivan formerly of Sibley, Louisiana, currently residing in Shreveport with James. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Shawn Michael Jackson of Statesboro, Georgia. He is married to Melissa Holbrook Jackson of Sharpsburg, Georgia. Gregory Brock Jackson of Rome, Georgia who is married to Zoe McSwain Jackson from Houston, Texas who currently live in New Braunfels, Texas. Her youngest grandson, Nolan James Jackson (named after Rusty's son) lives in Orlando, Florida.
Her zest for life and loving presence will be missed by all who knew her.
She will be interred at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Haughton, Louisiana. The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be made to The Three Rivers Singers in Rome, Georgia, or the Exchange Club of Rome Family Resource Center (dedicated to parental education and the prevention of child abuse). All are 501(c)(3) tax deductible organizations.